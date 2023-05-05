Police were called to a report of concern for a man within the water off Saltcoasts Harbour on Wednesday evening.

A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he sadly passed away.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokespersons said: “Around 8.35pm on Wednesday, 3 May, 2023, police received a report of concern for a man within the water, off Saltcoats Harbour.

"A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he subsequently died. Next of kin are aware and there are no suspicious circumstances.”