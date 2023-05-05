Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said it has closed the visitor centre at Urquhart Castle "as a precaution".

It comes after a potential issue with a small section of the suspended ceiling was identified at the centre - which includes an exhibition, shop and café.

The castle, on the shores of Loch Ness, is one of Scotland's largest and has seen many battles and sieges during its 500-year history, and has long been a quintessential Highland landmark.

READ MORE: Humpback whale in Highlands died after 'entanglement in creel lines'

HES said that its teams are carrying out safety checks and repair work at the castle's visitor centre and anticipate that it will reopen to the public early next week.

In the meantime, visitors are still able to access the castle itself while the visitor centre.

A Historic Environment Scotland spokesperson told The Herald: “We have closed the Visitor Centre at Urquhart Castle as a precaution after a potential issue with a small section of the suspended ceiling was identified.

“Our teams will now be carrying out further safety checks and repair work, and we anticipate that we will be able to reopen the Visitor Centre early next week.

“Visitors will still be able to access the Castle itself while the Visitor Centre remains closed.”