It's believed that it was taken from a grave in a churchyard on Union Street, with the remains discovered in Heathryfold Place on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following theft from a church in Union Street, Aberdeen, a 17-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, 3 May, 2023.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

It comes after work at a church in Irvine, North Ayrshire had to be halted when human remains were found inside a wall cavity.

It was later established that they were historic remains, and police confirmed they'd be re-interred at the church.