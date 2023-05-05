Fans will be able to relive how the singer-songwriter closed his UK summer dates last year in front of 100,000 people at Scotland's national football stadium on July 16 and 17, 2022.

The double album, which captures the energy and raucous chemistry generated by the hometown hero and his fans, will be released on July 14.

Gerry said: "Live album out July. Bout time I put out a live album.

"The tunes aren’t complete until they’re sung live. Crowd are part of the band.

"Been meaning to do it for years but been caught up in a wee whirlwind.

"Had to be done for Hampden tho. Album three cooking in the pot as well."

The Castlemilk star also revealed he is currently in the studio recording his third album.