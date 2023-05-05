Now the public is to get a rare chance to see the Declaration of Arbroath first-hand when it goes on display next month.

In just four weeks the historic parchment will make its first public appearance in 18 years, when it goes on display at the national Museum of Scotland.

The ancient document is a letter to the Pope sent in 1320 from the barons of the Kingdom of Scotland seeking his recognition of Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king.

Written in Latin, it was sealed by eight earls and about forty barons. Only 19 seals now remain, and many are in poor condition.

The iconic and fragile 700-year-old parchment can only be displayed occasionally in order to ensure its long-term preservation. The Declaration last went on shownt the Scottish Parliament.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) preserves the document as part of its collection.

Head of Conservation Linda Ramsay said: “The Declaration of Arbroath is over seven hundred years old, so it is not only precious and historic but very fragile.

“The National Records of Scotland Conservation team care for the Declaration and we are working with archivists ahead of this rare opportunity for the public to see it for themselves, to ensure its preservation for future generations.”

NRS Head of Medieval & Early Modern Records Dr Alan Borthwick added: “The Declaration of Arbroath is a key document from the formative period of the Kingdom of Scotland.

“The parchment itself is highly impressive but it’s the stirring language and evocative sentiments contained in the text that have given the Declaration of Arbroath its special distinction, in Scotland and around the world.”

The Robert the Bruce statue at Bannockburn, Stirling

The letter was written during a time of turmoil in medieval Scotland, with Robert the Bruce and three of his barons excommunicated by the Pope.

It asks the pontiff to use his influence to end hostilities against the Scots, so that their energy may be better used to secure the frontiers of Christendom.

The Scottish Barons also wanted Pope John XXII to lift the ex-communication of Robert the Bruce, which was carried out after Bruce murdered his rival, John Comyn, in a church in Dumfries.

The Pope wrote to Edward II urging him to make peace, but it was not until 1328 that Scotland's independence was acknowledged.

The document's most famous phrase is: "For, as long as but a hundred of us remain alive, never will we on any conditions be brought under English rule.

"It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours that we are fighting, but for freedom - for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself."

Alice Blackwell, Senior Curator of Medieval Archaeology and History at National Museums Scotland said:

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to display the Declaration of Arbroath here at the National Museum of Scotland.

“It is a hugely significant document and a vital piece of Scotland’s history. We look forward to welcoming many visitors to enjoy the rare opportunity of seeing this iconic document close up.”

The Declaration of Arbroath will be displayed at the National Museum of Scotland from 3 June until 2 July. Admission is free. The exhibition will be in Gallery 2, Level 3, 10:00 – 17:00 daily