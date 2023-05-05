The alleged incident happened around 10.45pm on Sunday in the High Street area of the town.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police Scotland said two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, with both boys expected to appear before Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “We are very grateful for the support and co-operation of the local community while we carried out our investigation into this incident.”