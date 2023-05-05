The body works internationally to develop responses and strategies for dealing with serious health problems such as the recent pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "It's with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency."

The leading figure added: "That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat."

This comes after the WHO announced that the end of the pandemic was "in sight" after it published policy briefs for world governments to follow on infection control, testing and misinformation.

Recently, it was announced that the NHS Covid app would be shut down and discontinued from May 16.

Covid-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, marking the beginning of lockdowns, travel restrictions and testing.

Since then, there have been more than six million Covid-related deaths across the globe.