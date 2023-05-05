NHS Ayrshire and Arran and the Scottish Prison Service are jointly investigating after the prisoners, from HMP Kilmarnock, were admitted to University Hospital Crosshouse.

The prisoners were admitted to hospital on Wednesday and Thursday, according to reports.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran confirmed it is working with healthcare and prison custody staff at HMP Kilmarnock to establish the circumstances around the incident.

Joanne Edwards, Director of Acute Services, said: “We are aware of a small number of prisoners who have been admitted to University Hospital Crosshouse following suspected drug misuse.

“We are working with the prison healthcare and prison custody staff to investigate the circumstances around this incident.

“Due to patient confidentiality, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”