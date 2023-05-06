Events are being held across Scotland on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of the King – but there will also be protests against the monarchy.
The coronation ceremony will be beamed from Westminster Abbey on to a big screen in Edinburgh’s West Princes Street Gardens, and Glasgow Cathedral will also show proceedings live.
Gun salutes will take place at Edinburgh and Stirling castles to mark the occasion, along with community events up and down the country.
At Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth II died last year, well-wishers will be able to watch the coronation live on screens across the royal estate, and the Ballater Pipe Band will play at periods throughout the day.
The Royal Standard will fly over St Andrew’s House, the Scottish Government’s headquarters, throughout the coronation weekend.
First Minister Humza Yousaf, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC and Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks will represent the Scottish Government at the ceremony in London.
Mr Yousaf said: “I will attend at the coronation ceremony as First Minister, on behalf of the Scottish people – and many people across the country will also take part in the celebrations by watching the ceremony on big screens, hosting street parties or taking part in charity or volunteering.
“I look forward to participating in the ceremony when His Majesty is presented with the Honours of Scotland at a service at St Giles’ Cathedral later this year.
“I know many people in Scotland will want to send their best wishes to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on this historic occasion.”
But as some people celebrate, others will be protesting against the event.
A recent poll suggested the majority of people north of the border do not care about the coronation, with the YouGov survey of more than 1,000 Scots finding 72% either do not care about it at all or do not care very much.
In Glasgow, All Under One Banner – which campaigns for Scottish independence – will stage an independence march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, where former first Minister Alex Salmond will address the crowd.
Our Republic, which wants an elected head of state, will also stage a protest in Edinburgh.
The event, on Calton Hill, will see Scottish Government minister and Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater speak, as will SNP MP Tommy Sheppard and Green MSP Maggie Chapman.
