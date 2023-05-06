Walking behind his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, the Duke of Sussex looked coy with a nervous smile.

As he walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey alone he smiled to members of the congregation as he headed towards his seat.

It was the first time he had faced his relatives in public for the first time since he criticised Charles, Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales in his tell-all memoir Spare.

His wife Meghan Markle will remain at home in California with their children, Archie and Lili, celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday which falls on the same day as the Coronation.

Duke of Sussex arrived for the Coronation of his father King Charles (Image: PA)

Harry has indicated he has enough material to fill another book, which is likely to make the royals wary of encountering him.

He will make a quick exit, flying back to the US to mark Archie’s birthday, and is expected to attend only the abbey ceremony.

He along with Prince Andrew will not have any formal role at the Coronation.

Both the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, who are no longer working royals, will attend the service on Saturday, but will not perform any duties.

The two men will also be absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

The Duke of York was booed as he was driven to the coronation ceremony of his brother the King.

The Duke of York arriving at Westminster Abbey with daughter Princess Eugenie (Image: PA)

Andrew was driven down The Mall in a state car towards Westminster Abbey, with members of the crowd in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace booing as he went past.

Buckingham Palace had earlier said Andrew and his nephew the Duke of Sussex would not have any formal role at the event as they are no longer working royals.

Andrew stepped away from public life after a controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre also sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in the US civil case.