

Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation's coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward's Crown on his head.

The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King's destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

In a touching moment, the Prince of Wales pledged himself to his father the King, kissing him on the cheek and touching St Edward's Crown.

Here are some of the key moments of the historic day:

King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

King Charles III wearing the St Edward's Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary's Crown (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales kisses his father King Charles III after the crowning (Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Prince George (2nd from left) with his fellow pageboys (Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

(left to right 1st row) The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh (Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Members of the media, assembled at Westminster Abbey (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Order of service booklets for the coronation (Image: Phil Noble/PA Wire)

Crowds in the grandstand opposite Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation (Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Anti-monarchy protesters in Trafalgar Square make their feelings known (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, arrives at Westminster Abbey (Image: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Pop star Katy Perry was among the celebrities attending the coronation ceremony (Image: Gareth Cattermole/PA Wire)

Dame Joanna Lumley poses for a photograph as she arrives ahead of the coronation (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber at the coronation (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Lionel Richie (centre) arrives ahead of the coronation ceremony (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Rock singer Nick Cave in his seat at the abbey (Image: Gareth Cattermole/PA Wire)

Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, and his wife Nadia El-Nakla, arriving at the abbey (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Greys, in the Coronation Procession as they return to Buckingham Palace (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, leaves Westminster Abbey (Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)