The ceremonies were just two of the events taking place around Scotland to mark the coronation, at the same time as protests were staged against the monarchy.

At Edinburgh Castle, a 21-round royal salute was fired a minute after midday as the King was crowned.

Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired the salute, with members of the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS) taking up position as castle guard musicians from Reserve Bands of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and adult instructors with the Army Cadet Force performed.

A 21-gun salute is fired by the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery at Edinburgh Castle (Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

They played God Save The King after the gun salute.

The Coronation ceremony was beamed from Westminster Abbey on to a big screen in Edinburgh's West Princes Street Gardens, and Glasgow Cathedral also showed proceedings live.

Community events took place around the country.

At Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth II died last year, well-wishers arrived at the royal estate from across the globe to take in the atmosphere.

Hundreds watched the coronation live on screens across the estate, and cheered the Ballater Pipe Band as they played throughout the day.

Among the royal fans was Louise Gibson-Ellis, from Nebraska in the US, who is spending her honeymoon in the Royal Deeside region.

The 52-year-old brought her new mother-in-law, Gwen Smith, 85, from London. The pensioner, who shares a birthday with the late Queen, has fond memories of the coronation in 1953.

She told the PA news agency: "It was absolutely wonderful. There were so many of us in the room sat round looking at the nine-inch television."

It was a double celebration at the Royal Deeside estate for Bjorg Jonsdottir, from Iceland, whose first grandson, as yet unnamed, was born in the early hours of the morning.

A special range of memorabilia and photographs relating to the royal's Scottish visits was also exhibited in the castle's ballroom.

Among the scores of people at Glasgow Cathedral to watch the ceremony on screens around the historic building was US tourist Kathy Kowalski.

The 74-year-old, from St Mary's County, Maryland, said: "We're on a tour of Scotland and Ireland so we decided to come here to see the cathedral and it so happened they were showing the coronation.

"I like watching it but being an American it's like 'couldn't you have spent that money helping someone else, helping the poor? But that's just me'."

The Royal Standard will fly over St Andrew's House, the Scottish Government's headquarters, throughout the coronation weekend.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC and Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks represented the Scottish Government at the ceremony in London.

Mr Yousaf arrived at Westminster Abbey in a Slanj kilt in the Spirit of Glasgow tartan with an Asian fusion-style jacket and waistcoat designed by Glasgow-based Anjali Modha.

Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, and his wife Nadia El-Nakla, arriving at the abbey (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

His wife Nadia El-Nakla wore a full-length kilt made from the same tartan, by Scottish designer Siobhan MacKenzie, and a hat by Glasgow milliner William Chambers, whose designs have been worn by the Duchess of Sussex.