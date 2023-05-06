* A MEMBER of the clergy admitted there were "one or two" hiccups during the service. Speaking outside St Margaret's Church next to Westminster Abbey, the Bishop of Chelmsford Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, 56, said: "There were one or two things that didn't go strictly to plan."Pushed for details, the bishop said: "I'm not going to embarrass anyone in particular".

It was revealed, however, that the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were forced to join the King's procession through Westminster Abbey as the coronation service suffered "one or two hiccups". William and Kate were late to the service but were unable to overtake to get ahead of the King.

* MEMBERS of the public were seen running to gather in front of Buckingham Palace to get a glimpse of the royal family on the balcony. The rain was coming down heavily but the crowds appeared jubilant as they clamoured to get a coveted spot in front of the palace.

Jo Faulkner, who had arrived at The Mall at 6am to watch the coronation procession, said: "It has been wonderful all day long. We came here for the jubilee, we came here for the funeral and now we are here".

* HEAVY rains drenched the London streets. Onlookers were amused to see a soldier pausing to tip rainwater out of his tuba as he and his colleagues marched back to Buckingham Palace after the Coronation. The tuba had become filled with rainwater and was thus impossible to play.

Katy Perry caught the eye as she attended the Coronation ceremony (Image: Gareth Cattermole/PA Wire)

* US singer Katy Perry appeared to lose her seat and was spotted pacing up and down the aisle at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation.

A video shared widely on social media depicted the pop star, who was wearing a bespoke lilac skirt suit by Vivienne Westwood, walking in circles as she looks through the crowd to find her seat. She then stopped at one of the aisles, pointing at a chair and asking fellow guests for help.

"Katy Perry's satellite dish not locking into her seat," tweeted one user, referencing Perry's large pink fascinator.

* PRINCE Louis stole the show - not for the first time- as he appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his parents and siblings, gesturing wildly out into the vast crowd as he spoke to his parents, pointing and commenting: "Look over there!"

* STEPHEN Fry, who was one of the guests at the Coronation service, remarked afterwards in an interview with the PA news agency: "I thought the service was magnificent.

"I mean truly wonderful. The music to start with was just inspiring, both the real kind of hammer-blow classics, the principal one I suppose has to be Handel's Zadok The Priest ...

"It was very moving and the King looked vulnerable, which all monarchs do when they're being crowned, they're being encumbered with all these symbols and all this heavy cloak and this sceptre, the orb, the heavy crown, which means he can barely move.

"And in a strange way, I'm sure not deliberately originally, but it's kind of symbolic of the encumbrances in life that you have if you're a monarch, so it's a very touching ceremony.

"He's quite lonely somehow - as the Queen was if you watch the 1953 coronation - but I feel very lucky to have been there".