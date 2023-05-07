A gunman shot and killed eight people at a shopping centre in the Dallas area of Texas before he was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.
Seven other people were injured, three of them critically, in the attack at Allen Premium Outlets, the latest incident of gun violence in the US.
Authorities did not immediately provide details about the victims, but witnesses reported seeing children among them.
Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground.
Dashcam video that circulated online showed a gunman step out of a vehicle outside the shopping centre and immediately start shooting at people on the pavement. More than three dozen shots could be heard as the vehicle recording the video drove off.
Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said seven people including the gunman died at the scene. Nine victims were taken to area hospitals, but two of them died.
Three of the victims were in a critical condition on Saturday evening, Mr Boyd said, and four were in a stable condition.
