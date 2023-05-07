THE budget for road repairs in Glasgow will be doubled to £12 million following public pressure in the wake of what the council describes as its "most damaging winter in over a decade".
Council leaders said freezing temperatures in December - the lowest in 12 years - combined with an extended period of heavy persistent rain and high traffic volumes had resulted in some 7000 pothole reports in the first two months of 2023 alone.
Repairs, resurfacing and other measures have been ongoing as part of the council’s usual maintenance programme that prioritises the most seriously affected road surfaces across the city.
However, the road maintenance budget will be doubled from £6 million to £12m to fund a significant increase in work to fix potholes and other road faults in all 23 council wards before the end of the 2023/24 financial year.
The council said the enhanced budget will repair and maintain almost 300,000 square metres of road surface in 130 city streets that have been assessed by the council’s roads team as also requiring attention.
Councillor Ruairi Kelly, City Convener for Neighbourhood Services, said allocating extra funding to road maintenance is the correct approach given the shift in road condition in recent months.
Mr Kelly said: “The winter is always a challenging time for road maintenance and the combined impact of low temperatures, rain and snow plays havoc with the condition of Glasgow’s roads and footways.
"Now is the time of year we need to catch up on that work.
“As a road user myself I can see what other motorists and cyclists see and I share their frustration at the increase in the number and size of potholes and the need for often significant repairs to damaged surfaces.
"This is a bread and butter issue the public tells us it wants prioritised.
"That’s why we are doubling the maintenance budget this year and ensuring that residents see marked improvements in their neighbourhoods and across the whole city.
“This investment means that over the next year we can target more of those areas where issues have emerged and we’ve already identified where those problems are. Glasgow’s roads have some of the highest usage in the country, which means more damage and more repairs required.
“While we are committed to improving local infrastructure I’ll also be making the case for a funding mechanisms which better recognises the national significance of Glasgow’s road network to the Scotland’s overall prosperity.”
The additional £6m of funding has been reallocated on a temporary basis from the Neighbourhood Infrastructure Improvement Fund, which is intended to provide £1m for each of the city’s 23 council wards to spend on local priorities.
The council is also working to develop new processes that will enable local communities to actively participate in the decisions taken in relation to the fund at the city’s 23 area partnerships.
At this stage, a significant majority of the cash has still to be earmarked for local projects and will remain unspent in this financial year.
The council said that the £6m which has been reallocated to roads maintenance will be restored to the Neighbourhood Infrastructure Improvement Fund in future years.
The additional funding for roads will be spent on repairs, resurfacing and other interventions such as surface dressing, which help to eliminate cracks in the road surface that are vulnerable to the impact of the weather and traffic.
