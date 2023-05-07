As the festivities continued on Sunday with Big Lunches attended by royals, and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, the Palace said newly-crowned Charles and Camilla are “profoundly grateful” to those who helped make it such a “glorious occasion”.

The King and Queen will join around 20,000 members of the public at the musical extravaganza where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Tens of thousands turned out in central London to see the pomp and pageantry, with Charles and Camilla processing through the streets in the Gold State Coach and taking to the Palace balcony in their glittering crowns.

More than 18 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the ceremony on TV, compared with 26.5 million for the late Queen’s funeral in September.

A Palace spokesman said: “Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield.”

Camilla meanwhile asked for her coronation bouquet of English spring flowers to be placed on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in the coronation church, Westminster Abbey.

