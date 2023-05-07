The Metropolitan Police made 64 arrests during the King’s coronation day, charging four suspects with public order and drugs offences.
The force said 32 of those detained on suspicion of causing a public nuisance have been bailed, alongside 14 arrested on allegations of breaching the peace.
Four charges have been made by police so far, with one suspect accused of a religiously aggravated public order offence and two others accused of possession of class A drugs.
Another suspect is accused of an offence under section 5 of the Public Order Act – with all four due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this month.
The force came under huge criticism from campaign groups for the detention of protesters on Saturday, with the arrests described as “incredibly alarming”.
A total of 11 others were released on bail on suspicion of offences including sexual assault, breaching the peace and harassment, with two breach-of-the-peace suspects released without charge, police said.
