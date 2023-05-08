Scots across the country can expect a bank holiday washout as wet and windy conditions are expected to last throughout the day.
A vast part of the southeast of the country will conditions worsen towards the evening, with the Met Office warning of thunderstorms.
The yellow alert for heavy showers is in place from 6pm across Ayrshire, Glasgow, Dunbartonshire, Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.
A statement from the Met Office adds: "Heavy showers, some perhaps thundery with a chance of hail in a few spots, are expected to move eastwards across parts of Scotland this evening.
"Rainfall totals of 15 to 30 mm are possible in an hour or two in a few places."
The yellow alert is anticipated to come to an end at 11pm.
READ MORE: 'Not acceptable': Locals forced to make 85-mile round trip for petrol
Residents in this area are also warned that lightning strikes could lead to damage to buildings and structures.
While the rest of the country may avoid thunderstorms, they can still expect dreary conditions.
This morning two flights were cancelled at Aberdeen International Airport due to heavy fog which lingered since Sunday evening.
Departures from the airport after 5.45pm on Sunday were cancelled by various airlines, while many struggled to land in the poor visibility.
An area of heavy rain and showers in the west will sweep eastwards throughout the day bringing rain eventually to most places.
The far north of Scotland has the best chance of a drier, and warmer, day.
Drier weather will follow into the west later, although it is likely to remain cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle, especially on hills
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article