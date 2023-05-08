A vast part of the southeast of the country will conditions worsen towards the evening, with the Met Office warning of thunderstorms.

The yellow alert for heavy showers is in place from 6pm across Ayrshire, Glasgow, Dunbartonshire, Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

A statement from the Met Office adds: "Heavy showers, some perhaps thundery with a chance of hail in a few spots, are expected to move eastwards across parts of Scotland this evening.

"Rainfall totals of 15 to 30 mm are possible in an hour or two in a few places."

The yellow alert is anticipated to come to an end at 11pm.

Residents in this area are also warned that lightning strikes could lead to damage to buildings and structures.

While the rest of the country may avoid thunderstorms, they can still expect dreary conditions.

This morning two flights were cancelled at Aberdeen International Airport due to heavy fog which lingered since Sunday evening.

Departures from the airport after 5.45pm on Sunday were cancelled by various airlines, while many struggled to land in the poor visibility.

An area of heavy rain and showers in the west will sweep eastwards throughout the day bringing rain eventually to most places.

The far north of Scotland has the best chance of a drier, and warmer, day.

Drier weather will follow into the west later, although it is likely to remain cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle, especially on hills