A man is in hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in the early hours of Monday.
The 38-year-old sought help at a takeaway on Alexander Street in Clydebank after he was stabbed in the close of nearby flats.
He was at a flat on the same street before he was shouted down by two men and a woman just after midnight.
After he went into the close, the 38-year-old was stabbed by a man described as being in his late 50s, 5 ft 10 in height and of stocky build.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.
Police are looking for three suspects who are all believed to have run off into Hume Street.
It is not known what the attacker was wearing.
The woman was white, had dark hair and was wearing blue jeans and a green jacket.
The second man was 5 ft 8 in height, of a stocky build and was wearing a dark jacket and trousers and a blue paper face mask.
Detective Constable Martin Davies of Clydebank CID said: “At the moment we have no motive for this attack.
"What we know is that the injured man was at a flat in Alexander Street when he was shouted down to the street by the suspects who were outside.
"Once he went into the close, he was stabbed by one of the men.
“All three suspects then ran off through the rear of the flats into Hume Street towards Arran Place.
“The injured man made it to a nearby fast food shop where staff called an ambulance and police."
He added: “Although this attack took place in the early hours of the morning, I am sure there would have been people about and so I’d ask that if you were in the area and saw anything that may assist officers with their enquiries, then please get in touch.
“From CCTV, a couple of black cars are seen passing the area around that time, so if you were there and may have dash-cam footage, or any information, then please call police."
Information can be passed on to the force by calling 101 and referencing incident 0024 of May 8, 2023.
