Glasgow comedian Janey Godley has thanked the Scottish NHS as she shared an update on her battle with cancer.
The 62-year-old was initially diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in 2021 before having a full hysterectomy at the start of last year.
While she had announced that she was cancer free in June of 2022, the disease sadly returned at the end of the year.
Updating her fans on her health on World Ovarian Cancer Day, she said her "bloods are still holding fast" and her cancer marker number remains stable.
She said in a social media video: "So far so good. Thank you Scottish NHS, thank you for finding my cancer, thank you for cutting it out and thanks for all your unbelievable help.
"Even on a bank holiday, my doctor was there to do face-to-face. I am just going to keep going."
The latest news on my cancer pic.twitter.com/n31mRqVHVX— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 8, 2023
Godley also revealed that she had another seven sessions left of double chemotherapy after which she will go down to single treatments every three weeks.
She added: "That doesn't affect my hair so hopefully it will grow back in a wee bit and I will get some nose hair.
"Everything so far is going to plan. Hopefully, I will be strong enough to get through this whole year.
"I've got the AyeWrite book festival at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, I have got the Radio4 series to do, I have got the new book to write so fingers crossed I have the strength to do that."
Earlier this year, the comedian said the was determined to "go out with a bang" after stating that she would "have to keep fighting" the disease for the rest of her life.
The cancer has now spread to her peritoneum in her abdomen, but she is determined to continue entertaining and even went on tour in February and March.
She previously said: “This will be the last big tour I do, thanks to the cancer diagnosis, but I have to say it’s going to be fun. It’s not about my blood count or haemoglobin levels and it certainly doesn’t feature the word peritoneal in it at all. I just want to have a laugh.
“So, there will be voiceovers and anecdotes and jokes, straight from the woman who wouldn’t die or shut up.”
