A second minke whale has washed up on a beach in East Lothian in under a month.
The decomposed carcass of a minke whale was discovered on North Berwick beach on Sunday morning.
East Lothian Council cordoned off the area and urged people to stay away until the marine mammal could be removed.
The minke whale was later lifted into a trailer and removed on Sunday afternoon.
A statement from the local authority added: "Unfortunately a badly decomposed minke whale has been washed up on North Berwick beach this morning.
"A cordon will be put in place while arrangements are made to remove it and people are advised to maintain an appropriate distance and to keep dogs away."
It is the second whale to wash up on the same beach in recent weeks, with a nine-tonne minke also being found on April 19.
Two attempts were needed to move the massive animal after tides prevented contractors from accessing the carcass on the day it became beached.
More recently, a juvenile humpback whale was found beached in Loch Fleet Nature Reserve.
An expert at the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) said initial examinations suggested the female had died after becoming tangled in creel lines.
SMASS is a dedicated research and reporting project for stranded cetaceans, pinnipeds, marine turtles and large sharks in Scotland.
Stranded whales longer than 25ft (7.62m) are considered “royal fish”, with the Scottish Government having first claim on those found dead or stranded on the shoreline north of the border on behalf of the Crown.
If it does not want to claim it, it will speak to the local authority and environmental officers, who can then arrange to collect the carcass.
Responsibility for smaller whales, as well as all porpoises, dolphins and sturgeons, lies with the local authority.
