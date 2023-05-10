"As a group it's an honour to be chosen", she told one journalist. "But musically it's not the greatest achievement in the world - that's taken for granted. But I'm not terribly excited about the contest itself or anxious to win. I don't think it matters much".

"Nervous?", she said in response to another question. "I might be when the moment comes, but when we've performed it so many times it will be just another performance. Personally it won't give me any great satisfaction if we win. The satisfaction was in being chosen to represent Britain".

Graham and her colleagues - Paul Layton, Lyn Paul, Peter Doyle and Marty Kristian – had been selected to represent Britain at the March 1972 Eurovision contest, at the Usher Hall, where they would sing their song Beg, Steal or Borrow. The quintet was then one of the biggest names in pop. At the contest's Edinburgh launch they were each presented with a gold disc marking one million British sales of their huge hit, I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing, which had been written for Coca-Cola's first international marketing campaign, and a silver disc marking 250,000 sales of Beg, Steal or Borrow itself.

The New Seekers with their gold and silver discs (Image: Newsquest)

Outside their hotel, eager fans were busy congregating. As Eve recalled in a 2011 interview: "The fans swamped the hotel, they even broke the hotel's revolving doors by pressing against them and the riot police got called out. People waited along the length of Princes Street and it was because of I'd Like To Teach The World To Sing."

In a blog post in 2011, Susanne Simpson, Learning and Inclusion Team Administrator at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “My brother and I waited outside the Caley Hotel to see [the New Seekers] coming out when they were going to the concert. We saw them and got autographs; it was really exciting at the time!”

The New Seekers in their final rehearsal at the Usher Hall (Image: Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

Eve Graham's colleagues were looking forward to taking part. Paul Layton said of the show: "I see it as a great way to communicate with 400 million people on TV. It's like a sport, really, and I see it as bringing Europe together - that's the important thing". He added that if he had to choose a winner, he would probably go for the Luxembourg entry, Vicky Leandros, with the song Aprés Toi. Lyn Paul for her part said: "Oh, it's important for me to win. I'd give anything for us to win ... I'd love it, and if we don't I'll be so disappointed".

That year's Song Contest had originally been scheduled to be hosted by Monaco, the previous year's winner (thanks to Séverine, with the song Un Banc, Un Arbre, Une Rue). But when the principality was unable to provide a suitable venue (and reportedly realised that the cost of staging the event would have put too much of a strain on its purse-strings), the BBC stepped in instead, and chose a UK venue outwith London for the first time.

The official cost of the Edinburgh event was estimated at £30,000, in addition to investment by private companies. The TV audience would be around 400 million, with 'follow-up' audiences in places as far apart as Czechoslovakia, Tunisia and Morocco. Iceland and Japan had requested copies of the programme.

Singers from 18 countries would be vying for first place, and some 300 European journalists had descended on the capital to watch them. The BBC’s press centre, hard by the Usher Hall, offered free telephones and coffee. Telex services, and alcohol, had, however, to be paid for.

Vicky Leandros during a dress rehearsal at the Usher Hall (Image: UPI)

BBC technicians had installed five cameras and a hand-held mini-camera inside the Usher Hall, and another four cameras inside the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle, where the 36-strong jury, watching via TV, would decide on the final placings. The Glasgow Herald reported that ‘allegations of attempted bribery of judges’ had been made the previous year, adding: “The BBC have barred the 36 judges from mixing with the singers [in Edinburgh]. As a result they will stay in a separate hotel constantly accompanied by 10 ‘chaperones’."

There was a minor controversy even before a note had been sung. The city council had granted the BBC permission to serve Eurovision guests drinks, after the final, in the Assembly Rooms between 11.30pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, but the city's Chief Constable warned the Corporation that it faced prosecution because the sale of liquor was banned after midnight on Saturdays. The Scottish Young Conservatives' vice-chairman alleged that Scotland was being humiliated before overseas visitors by a "squalid and petty dispute" over the post-10pm serving of alcohol.

The Eurovision hostess was none other than the Dunfermline-born Moira Shearer, the former prima ballerina and film star who was now married to Ludovic Kennedy, the journalist, broadcaster and author. "The event should be nostalgic [for Shearer]", recorded this newspaper on the eve of the show, "for it was in the Usher Hall, Edinburgh, that she gave one of her most glittering performances when as prima ballerina with the Sadler's Wells company she danced the pas de deux from 'Les Sylphides' at a Royal Gala Performance attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh".

Moira Shearer with her husband, Ludovic Kennedy, in July 1990 (Image: Newsquest)

The live Eurovision programme opened with evocative shots of Edinburgh over stirring music, with a voiceover by Tom Fleming, the renowned Scottish actor and director who frequently commentated on state occasions for BBC TV. "Welcome to Edinburgh - the Athens of the North, some have called her", Fleming began. "To those of us who live here, she is a classical city in her own right".

The show, whose Executive Producer was Bill Cotton, can today be watched in its entirety on You Tube. Many of the male audience members were in evening dress, and many of the stage costumes and hair-styles sported by the contestants, to say nothing of the jaunty Europop songs themselves, were of course of their time.

Renfrew-born composer Richard Hill, whose main worldwide successes included co-writing a hit musical based on Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, conducted the BBC Radio Orchestra for the seventh song of the night, sung by Portugal’s Carlos Mendes (Mendes's wife, incidentally, had represented Portugal in the 1971 Miss World contest).

Luxembourg’s entrant, Greek-born Vicky Leandros, won the contest with Aprés Toi, after attracting no fewer than 128 votes from the judges; the New Seekers came second, on 114, while Germany’s Mary Roos finished third, on 107 (her song, Nur Die Liebe Läßt Uns Leben (Only Love Lets Us Live), reportedly went on to become an anthem for the gay movement in Germany). Aprés Toi, which would become a big international hit, was co-written by Mario Panas, the pseudonym of Leandros’s composer father, Leo, and Yves Desca, who himself had penned the previous year’s winning song, sung by French-born Séverine.

Vicky Leandros with a celebratory beer after winning the song contest (Image: UPI)

The New Seekers' Beg, Steal or Borrow, for its part, continued to sell well across Europe. Two days after the final, the Evening Times cartoonist, Willie Gall, came up with a pocket cartoon. In it, two Glasgow housewives are gossiping about a third, who has a cup – maybe containing sugar – in her hand. One says: “When it comes tae beggin’, stealin’, and borrowin’ the New Seekers huv nuthin’ on that yin!”‘

What the huge Eurovision TV audience had been unaware of, however, is that a man had been arrested some 25 minutes into the show when crystals were scattered on the floor. When struck by the feet of audience members they gave off small crackling explosions. Edinburgh police said later that "a noxious substance was scattered on the floor".

A 19-year-old unemployed musician appeared in court and admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and committing a breach of the peace.

He was said by his lawyer to believe that the music industry was being "exploited" by record companies. The lawyer added that the substance was nitrogen-triodide, a combination of iodine crystals and ammonia.

The court was told that a lot of female guests at the final had been put in a state of distress because there had been press reports of possible demonstrations by some extremist groups.

In April the young man, who had been educated at Charthouse and at university in London, was fined £10.

* Eurovision 2023 Grand Final, Saturday 8pm, BBC1