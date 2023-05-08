Buckingham Palace released the photo of the King in full regalia in the throne room at the palace.

King Charles is pictured wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. These throne chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year.

King Charles III is pictured in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London (Image: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire)

The Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross is meant to represent the crown’s power and governance and has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since 1661, when it was created for King Charles II.

It contains the world's biggest diamond, named the Great Star of Africa, while the Imperial State Crown contains the second biggest.

Read More: Why Ant and Dec at Coronation were reminder of a flight of fancy

Both were cut from the Cullinan Diamond, which was discovered in South Africa in 1905 when it was under British imperial rule.

In the lead-up to the coronation an online petition started by a Johannesburg lawyer calling for the diamonds to be returned to South Africa attracted 8,000 signatories.

Queen Camilla opted not to wear the Queen Consort's crown for the coronation due to it containing the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The jewel belonged to Maharajah Duleep Singh, the 10-year-old king of India who signed it over to the East India Company having been forcibly separated from his mother and made to sign a treaty handing over the jewel.

The King and Queen have pledged to rededicate their lives to service following the celebrations as Charles called the nation’s support “the greatest possible coronation gift”.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured with members of the working royal family (Image: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire)

As the weekend of festivities came to a close, Charles issued a special written coronation message, saying: “We thank you, each and every one.”

He added: “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

The King also paid tribute to the “countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible”.