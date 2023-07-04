Jamie George, from Denny, admitted to supplying the substance, which he knew was unsafe, as a weight loss supplement having manufactured tables in his shed. The 32-year-old was given a 37 month jail sentence.

While it’s been used in bodybuilding circles for many years, the risks of DNP are not widely known to the larger public.

Here’s what you need to know about the potentially lethal drug.

What is DNP?

2,4-Dinitrophenol, or DNP, is an organic compound which is usually used as a pesticide.

It can also be used in the making of explosives, and in the production of sulphur dyes.

Why are people ingesting it?

DNP has been used as a weight loss supplement in the bodybuilding community for some time.

Taking it raises the metabolic rate of the body, causing you to burn fat more quickly.

It was used as an anti-obesity drug in the United States from 1930, but was banned in 1938 after it became clear it was dangerous.

What are the dangers associated with DNP?

Ingesting DNP is dangerous, with some studies putting its lethality as close to that of cyanide.

Raising the body’s metabolic rate can cause organ damage, heart problems, skin lesions, cataracts and even death.

Since 2007, 33 people in the UK have died after ingesting DNP in the UK, including two in Scotland.

Is it legal?

Possessing or selling DNP for use as a pesticide is not illegal. However, it is illegal to sell it for human consumption.

Mr George admitted to knowing the substance was unsafe, injurious to health and potentially lethal if ingested, and that he had supplied it to the danger of life.

What is being done to combat the problem?

From October 1 DNP will be reclassified as a poison, meaning it will only be legal to sell to someone with a licence which demonstrates they have a legitimate reason to acquire it.

What should I do if I suspect someone is taking it or selling it?

DNP is dangerous and can kill you. If someone you know is taking it you should advise them immediately to stop.

If you suspect someone of supplying DNP you can call the Scottish Food Crime Hotline on 0800 028 7926 or email dcrime@fss.scot ​to speak to a food crime member in confidence.