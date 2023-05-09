Union leaders from GMB, Unison and Unite the Union, who represent publicly-employed social care staff, described the West Lothian Integrated Joint Board’s (IJB) recent proposals to alter its care services “illogical and irrational.”

A spokesman for the IJB said that it's "very unlikely" that council-run care homes will be closed or privatised. However, he added, budget pressures mean that more people will likely end up in independent care homes in the future.

Trade unions became suspicious that council-run homes were at risk after a March IJB report included a lengthy risk assessment for turning more care over to independent providers. And although the IJB denied plans for wholesale privatisation, the report mentions that some assisted living care might be turned over to private carers as a cost-saving measure.

Unions claim that this could mean lower demand for staff and placements at council-run homes, resulting in the loss of well-paying jobs and a decline in service.

Care Homes in Crisis

The IJB acknowledged that it is facing a budget gap of £17.3 million over the next three years. Turning some care over to private providers is one cost-saving proposal. The IJB spokesman said that the independent sector already provides most of the care in West Lothian – of the 17 elderly care homes in the area, 13 are privately run.

To cut costs, he said, a larger proportion of patients could end up in private homes.

"The review of care homes will also include setting out the options, if it is not possible to reduce the costs of delivering care in our care homes, for increasing the levels of care home beds being provided by the independent sector."

He added that the IJB and the council rate private and public care homes equally, adding "both independent and council-run care homes adhere to regulations administered by and regulated by the Care Inspectorate, which ensures a continuity across the care home industry. Many older people are already cared for within independent care homes across the country.”

Budget and staffing problems will likely be exacerbated by the rising demand for elderly care in the area. West Lothian Council has reported that the demand for elderly care is on the verge of a major spike locally. The number of pensionable adults in the area is projected to increase by 44% ­– double the Scottish average – over the next 25 years.

Unions argue on behalf of workers

At its core, the union case is also about money and the ability to provide care.

In their campaign, they argue that carers who work for the council could ultimately lose their jobs to private workers. And a spokesman for the joint unions said that private carers tend to earn less than those employed by the council.

Tom Carr Pollock of GMB and Jane Ridgway, Chair of the Joint Trade Unions Committee, said that lower wages make for more difficult recruitment and less consistent care.

Ms Ridgway said: “The clear intention of these proposals is to slash the wages and terms and conditions of care workers. This will have an obvious detrimental impact on the quality of social care in West Lothian.

“These cuts to the terms and conditions and salaries will also have an impact on the children of employees forced into poverty. The local economy will be negatively impacted if people's spending is reduced.”

Stevie Dunn, branch secretary for Unison West Lothian, said that the predicted increase in local elderly residents means the risks of the proposed changes are too great.

“Against this background, it is illogical, irrational and downright dangerous to even consider adding more demand to a sector that already cannot cope.”

Attempts to garner public support

Although the IJB operates separately from West Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, councillors and NHS board members are part of its leadership. The unions are hoping to convince councillors and the public to take up the issue on behalf of public sector workers and families who rely on the council-run homes.

They have scheduled a public meeting to launch the "Save our Care Homes" campaign at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 9 at West Calder High School.

The IJB will review the proposals and other budget-saving measures at its meeting in June.