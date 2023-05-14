MUSIC
Midge Ure, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Wednesday; Barrowland, Glasgow, Thursday
Celebrating 40 years since the release of Ultravox’s Rage in Eden and Quartet albums, Midge Ure is back in Scotland this coming week to play in Edinburgh and Glasgow (and in Aberdeen’s Music Hall next Saturday). A homecoming for the veteran musician whose storied career takes in punk, the New Romantics and Live Aid.
Bill Forsyth’s heartwarming comedy drama is 40 years old this year. Yes, 40. And if you can get past how old that makes you feel (me too), then try and catch it on a cinema screen where its mixture of sweet and sour comedy and beautiful Scottish landscapes deserves to be seen.
THEATRE
Love the Sinner, Tron Theatre, Glasgow, tonight; Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, Tuesday and Wednesday
Musician and poet Imogen Stirling has joined forces with Vanishing Point to transform her poem cycle Love the Sinner into a performance piece which combines spoken word, music design, video and visual theatre. Stirling provides lyrics and vocals for a show that explores the seven deadly sins and journeys through a nocturnal Glasgow. Sarah Carton provides music for Matthew Lenton’s show, with costume design by Alisa Kalyanova, video and projection by Ellie Thompson and additional music by Sonia Killmann. An album of songs from the show is also available.
No Love Songs, Dundee Rep Theatre, Dundee, tonight until May 20
Laura Wilde and Kyle Falconer (of The View fame) are collaborating on this mash-up of theatre show and gig, which sees songs from Falconer’s second album performed live as part of a drama that takes on parenthood and post-natal depression, inspired by Wilde and Falconer’s own real-life experiences.
Gypsy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Pitlochry, from Friday
Everything's coming up roses? Quite possibly. It has been nearly two decades since Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’s musical based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee was last staged in Scotland.So this new revival starring Shona White and Blythe Jandoo and directed by Ben Occhipinti should be a real treat. The production opens this year’s Pitlochry Festival Theatre summer season.
CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL
Scottish Ensemble, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, Monday; SWG3, Glasgow, Tuesday
A special event at SWG3 this week Orcadian composer Erland Cooper’s latest album Folded Landscapes is performed by Scottish Ensemble as part of a programme of contemporary classical music that also includes work by Caroline Shaw and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood.
EXHIBITION
Decades: The Art of Change 1900-1980, Modern Two, National Galleries of Scotland, Edinburgh
In case you had missed the news, Modern Two is back in operation after a six-month closure due to rising costs. But now, thanks to a rise in core funding for the galleries, it has reopened its doors to the public with an excellent chronological journey through 20th-century art (the 1950s room is particularly strong).
