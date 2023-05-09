Crews were called out following reports of bales of hay being on fire on farmland beside the Spott Roundabout at Dunbar.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no casualties to the East Lothian Courier.

They said: “We were alerted at 8.40pm on Monday to reports of bales of hay being alight at Spott Road, Dunbar.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four appliances and specialist equipment to the scene.

“Two appliances and crews remain on scene this morning to work alongside the farmer to prevent further spread of fire.”

Posts on social media suggested there could have been more than 1,000 bales on fire.

The blaze could be seen from throughout much of Dunbar as well as the surrounding area.