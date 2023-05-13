We are now in the month of May and for many of us Scottish gardeners its finally the time to get into the garden and start preparing for summer. With warmer weather and the lighter nights upon us May is perfect for planting. This is when the soil warms up and encourages roots to grow and establish.
The best way to get long lasting colour throughout the summer is to plant Annuals or bedding plants. There is a huge selection available. If you are looking for bedding for a front border or pots and containers then, French Marigold, Dahlia, Begonia, Geraniums and Antirrhinums (Snap dragons) are among the most reliable and produce an abundance of colour right up until the first frost of the winter.
It obviously not just your pots that need attention it also time for planting summer hanging baskets. For this job you are best to fill your basket with container & basket compost which has added water retaining granules to help keep your plants moist during those hot summer days.
With any hanging basket I always think it is best to have mixed selection of trailing annuals to showcase different flower and foliage colours to suit your individual tastes. Some of the best trailing plants include; Surfina Petunia, Bacopa, Fuchsia, Nepeta and Lysimachia, planted together these plants cascade a mass of colour over the side of your baskets all summer long.
I would also suggest that you have a centre piece for your hanging basket, it adds a bit of height and complements the trailing plants. Non-stop begonias are perfect for this. In fact, non-stop begonias are a must for any garden, pot or hanging basket, as the name suggest they flower non stop throughout the summer and perform whether the weather is wet or dry. A brilliant plant
If you are looking to add some structure to your garden with the added benefit of summer flower there are a selection of hardy plants which are worth considering. Hydrangea, Roses Lilacs, Peonies and Lavenders all these plants produce beautiful blooms and foliage throughout summer and beyond.
It’s not all about the colour unfortunately, with the weather warming up, there is also down side, those dreaded weeds will be back! So, May is also perfect for weeding and mulching…. So, you will need to get the fork out and pull out those pesky weeds before they start to take over. Make sure to get all the roots out to give the best chance of keep them at bay. Once you have weeded your beds or borders, I suggest applying a layer of mulch such as bark chipping as this will suppress the weeds growth and also help keep the moisture in the soil.
May is also perfect for pruning, your established plants will be bursting into life making now the ideal time to prune any overgrown shrubs or trees and to cut back any old or damaged growth. Doing this will help encourage healthy new growth and keep them performing at their very best.
Overall, May is great time for gardening and planting, take advantage of the warmer weather and longer days and set your garden up for a successful growing season ahead.
Please remember, there are no gardening mistakes – only experiments!
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here