New searchable prison records have been released online, revealing a trio of bodysnatchers from Edinburgh and more.
The geneology website ScotlandsPeople has opened up searchable indexes to the registers of Edinburgh’s Bridewell and Calton Prisons and Largs Prison in North Ayrshire.
The new records collectively cover a period of over 50 years from 1798 to 1853 with Bridewell the largest spanning 40 years and 40,000 entries.
Among those records is the tale of three people convicted of bodysnatching near Edinburgh in 1829.
Read More: Met Police expresses ‘regret’ over protester arrests ahead of King’s coronation
The trio, including a John Kerr, dug up the corpses of two adults and a young child from Lasswade Kirkyard around nine miles south of the capital.
Kerr was found guilty of “violating the sepulchres of the dead” and sentenced to ninth months hard labour. Two of his fellow “resurrection men” served six months but others involved in the crime were not prosecuted.
Archivist Stefanie Dempster from National Records of Scotland which runs the ScotlandsPeople website said: “These remarkable records are a fantastic resource for social researchers and those researching their own family tree.
“Alongside many petty thefts and incidents of drunken behaviour, we see crimes that were of their time, like snatching corpses from graveyards to sell to surgeons teaching anatomy.
“The harsh lives lived by many are clear from cases like that of a woman who had requested the magistrate send her to prison with the records stating the reason ‘being lame’.
“These records offer a glimpse at the grittier side of life in early 19th century Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here