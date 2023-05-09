Properties north of the border saw a year-on-year rise in costs of 2.2% and reached an average price tag of £201,489 in April.

The annual growth has hovered between 2.4% and 2.2% throughout this year so far, the Halifax House Price Index confirmed.

This remains markedly slower than the growth seen in 2022 which saw median prices pass £200,000 for the first time in June.

In March, Scotland's homes typically cost around £199,853.

READ MORE: 'Not acceptable': Locals forced to make 85-mile round trip for petrol

However, price growth remains stronger than for the UK as a whole after house prices fell for the first time this year after three consecutive months of growth.

The report states that there is an increasingly mixed picture emerging for house prices across the UK.

A typical UK property would now set back buyers by £286,896 - around £7000 less than a peak last summer.

The rate of annual house price inflation also slowed further to 0.1%, from 1.6% in March, meaning average property prices are largely unchanged from this time last year.

One industry professional claimed the market in Scotland remained "stubbornly bullish" but there was an indication of buyers being less willing to overshoot mortgage valuations.

Ross McMillan, owner at Glasgow-based Blue Fish Mortgage Solutions, said: "The Scottish housing market appears to be remaining stubbornly bullish with an appetite and thirst for residential properties at most levels of the market seemingly unquenchable.

"With Home Report Values arguably more accurately reflecting current market conditions and sellers' expectations perhaps more reasonably managed, the amount that buyers are willing or needing to offer in excess of mortgage valuations does appear to be lessening, however."

READ MORE: Scots airports hit by post-Covid passenger slump of up to 50 per cent

There is a marked difference in average UK property prices on the first-time buyer market and for home movers.

Halifax's April report claims that the difference may have emerged due to skyrocketing rental prices.

Average prices on the first-time buyer market in the UK still saw a 0.7% increase compared to a fall of -0.1% for home movers.

📝 Does your money matter less now? Concerned about your future financial wellbeing? Every week financial adviser Ben Stark helps to steer you in the right direction with the Money HQ newsletter. Click to sign up 👈

Mr McMillan said: "The ongoing and persistent attacks by the Scottish government on the private rental sector alongside diminishing yields have contributed to clear signs of a slow and steady exodus of non-professional landlords from the rental market with very little or no interest in buy-to-let portfolio expansion from professional investors.

"For first-time buyers in particular, this combination is not a negative trend but one that does appear to be fuelling strong activity in that sector and allowing more of this type of buyer to secure their first home."

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird attributed the UK house price growth to "short-term volatility seen in borrowing".

She said: “House price movements over recent months have largely mirrored the short-term volatility seen in borrowing costs.

"The sharp fall in prices we saw at the end of last year after September’s ‘mini-budget’ preceded something of a rebound in the first quarter of this year as economic conditions improved.

“The economy has proven to be resilient, with a robust labour market and consumer price inflation predicted to decelerate sharply in the coming months. Mortgage rates are now stabilising, and though they remain well above the average of recent years, this gives important certainty to would-be buyers.

"While the housing market as a whole remains subdued, the number of properties for sale is also slowly increasing, as sellers adapt to market conditions."

Nevertheless, the cost of living crisis is having an impact on buyers.

Ms Kinnaird added: “Alongside a market-wide uptick in mortgage approvals, these latest figures may indicate a more steady environment.

"However, cost of living concerns remain real for many households, which will likely continue weigh on sentiment and activity.

"Combined with the impact of higher interest rates gradually feeding through to those re-mortgaging their current fixed-rate deals, we should expect some further downward pressure on house prices over course of this year.”