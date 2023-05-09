Unite has announced plans to ballot members at Glasgow Airport in a dispute over pay.

The country's biggest trade union announced last week that it will begin balloting workers at Edinburgh Airport after members rejected a pay offer.

The union has now warned companies with staff based at Glasgow Airport that walkouts are "inevitable" unless improved pay offers are put on the table.

Union members, in roles ranging between security, cleaning, fire safety and engineering, are employed by several companies at the airport including Glasgow Airport Ltd.

Flight disruption is likely as the union told the companies - which also include ICTS Central Search, OCS, ABM and Falck Fire Services UK - “If they don’t offer a decent wage rise then strikes are inevitable”.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the union, said: “Unite has worked extremely hard over a number of years to ensure pay levels at Glasgow Airport kept up with the cost of living.

"What is now on offer, across the board, is real terms pay cuts and poverty pay.

"We will now ballot our members, at these five companies based at Glasgow Airport, because our members deserve better."

The ballot comes as we reported that Scottish airports have failed to recover from the pandemic - dealing with only half the number of passengers who were travelling in 2019.

Workers, meanwhile, are facing historically high inflation with RPI currently standing at 13.5 per cent.

Ms Graham added: "It’s important to remember that it was Unite members who kept the airport clean, safe and operation throughout the pandemic.

"They did all this while enduring cuts to pay and conditions.

"It’s time for these companies to reward this loyalty by paying up.”

Around 200 ICTS Central Search employees rejected a pay offer which would raise basic pay to £12.61.

The workers, who deal directly with passengers during the security search, rejected the offer by 94.4%.

OCS Group workers have rejected an offer which would take basic pay to £10.90 per hour by 96 per cent.

Meanwhile, all union voting members employed by ABM cleaners dismissed an offer that would raise basic pay to £10.82.

Around 50 Falck firefighters who perform fire safety functions at the airport have rejected a 5% pay rise by 98%.

The union also claimed that Glasgow Airport has made no formal pay offer to around 100 Unite members for 2023.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, added: “Over 400 Unite members based at Glasgow Airport have emphatically rejected unacceptable pay offers or in the case of the airport itself our members still haven’t even had any formal pay offer.”

"If these companies don’t come back with fair and decent offers then a summer of travel chaos is on the horizon.

"It will be on the heads of these companies for any disruption caused to passengers because we are giving them every opportunity to resolve this through negotiation.

"Unite will support our members every step of the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Glasgow Airport.”

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said they are in the midst of pay negotiations for staff employed directly by the company.

He said: “We are in ongoing and progressive dialogue with the Trade Union on pay discussions for this year.”