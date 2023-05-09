Every two years Exercise Formidable Shield is undertaken by the alliance, with a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets.

This year's exercise, which which runs May 8-26, will involve 13 NATO allied and partner nations, more than 20 ships, and 35 aircraft.

Aroung 4,000 personnel from 14 countries will take part in the drills, which will be spread across multiple domains.

On Tuesday aircraft belonging to the French Navy and the Italian Air Force touched down at RAF Lossiemouth, including Dassault Rafale fighter jets and an E-2C Hawkeye early warning aircraft.

Wing Commander Tim McAuley said: “Formidable Shield is an excellent example of the UK taking a leading role in the development of integrated air and missile defence with our NATO allies.

"I am delighted that RAF Lossiemouth, through the tireless efforts of our ground crews and ops staff, are at the centre of this exercise helping to protect our people and counter a growing threat.

"In utilising the array of low-level flying areas in Scotland and Tain Range, our allies are able to incorporate challenging and realistic targets into the exercise environment.”

The event will be used to test 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft capabilities, including the F-35, fielded by multiple allied nations.

The exercise will be conducted at the Ministry of Defence Hebrides Missile Testing Range Sites in Scotland, as well as the Andoya Test Centre in Andenes, Norway.

Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary said: "This three-week exercise demonstrates the unprecedented cohesion of the NATO alliance, our unmatched capacity and capability, and our combined commitment to deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic area and the High North."

Founded in 1949, NATO is an alliance in which all members agree to come to the aid of the other in the event any of them is attacked.

It was founded during the Cold War, with the Soviet Union maintaining the similar Warsaw Pact behind the Iron Curtain.

That alliance was dissolved following the collapse of the USSR but NATO remains active, with 31 states as members.

Finland became the newest member in April, with Sweden set to join once all current members ratify its accession.