A 38-year-old man was found with serious injuries on Alexander Street in the West Dunbartonshire town in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Scotland said the man was allegedly stabbed and asked for help at a takeaway just after midnight.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: NATO jets arrive in Scotland ahead of training exercise at RAF Lossiemouth

Officers appealed for information on Monday as they launched an attempted murder investigation.

The force said on Tuesday that a 62-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident

Both the man and woman have been released pending further inquiries.