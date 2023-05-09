Bacteria which can lead to Legionnaires’ disease has been found in a Scottish hospital's hot water supply.
NHS Lanarkshire said routine water sampling had discovered legionella bacteria in the west tower at University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie.
Filters have now been placed on basins and showers in the hospital in effort to prevent any infections.
The cold water system has not shown signs of contamination and there is not believed to be a risk associated with the drinking water.
No patients are showing any signs of the disease which can be life-threatening.
However, this is the second time the microbe has been found in the hospital in less than two years.
In September 2021, routine water sampling revealed legionella bacteria in the cold water supplies of the renal and endoscopy units of the Monklands.
Karen Goudie, chief of nursing services at University Hospital Monklands, said: “Following routine water sampling, legionella bacteria has been detected in the hot water system of the west tower at University Hospital Monklands.
“The cold water system is not affected and does not present risk in terms of safety of drinking water. No patients have been affected by the findings.
“All standard infection prevention and control measures are in place to keep staff and patients safe. This includes fitting filters on washbasins and shower outlets to ensure the water is safe for use.
“We will continue to test the hot water until we have full sets of negative samples and the filters remaining in place for as long as required.”
Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection that can be caused by inhaling droplets of water that have been contaminated by legionella.
It is typically spread through sources such as air conditioners, humidifiers and taps that are not used often.
The disease can be fatal if untreated but can be resolved with antibiotics.
