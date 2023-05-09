Richard Rankin was pictured on Byres Road today by our photographer Gordon Terris as production gets underway for the reboot of Rebus.

He was seen outside West End cafe Kember and Jones with film crews on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on the best-selling books by Ian Rankin, Rebus follows the central character, Detective Inspector John Rebus, as he solves various crimes in and around Edinburgh.

Outlander star Rankin will follow in the footsteps of John Hannah, Ken Stott Brian Cox, Ron Donachie and Charles Lawson to play a young Rebus.

The new series is said to be a "fresh and thrilling offering in the high-end crime genre" and follows 40-year-old Rebus as he finds himself at a psychological crossroads after an altercation with an infamous gangster.

The Scottish actor said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Rebus. I’m a big fan of the series and Sir Ian Rankin.

“I feel very lucky to be given the honour of bringing such an iconic Scottish character back to TV screens and will give all I have to do it justice.”

Sir Ian Rankin said: “Rebus has been a big part of my life for a long time now and to work with Gregory Burke to create a new story that sees him navigate life as a younger man in a contemporary (and ever-changing) Scotland has been a truly fascinating process.

"I’m very much looking forward to watching Richard bring the character to life – he’s the perfect fit for the role, and not just because we coincidentally share the same surname.”