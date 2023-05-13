2 servings

Ingredients

2 x chicken breasts – cut into 4 pieces

1 x onion, sliced

100ml Madeira wine

Handful of picked wild garlic

1 x lemon – juice & zest

200ml double cream

Potato gnocchi – pre-cooked

Salt

Cracked black pepper

Cooking oil

Method

To begin, take a large frying pan with a small amount of oil and warm on a medium to high heat.

Season the chicken with a small amount of salt and sear in the pan on each side until golden brown.

Add the sliced onions and continue to cook until they are soft.

Add the Madeira wine and reduce this down until a glaze is left on the bottom of the pan. (You can use white wine also if Madeira unavailable.)

Next add the gnocchi, followed by the cream, wild garlic and lemon juice. Cook on a medium-low heat for around five to 10 minutes.

Ensure the chicken is cooked thoroughly and serve with cracked black pepper and the fresh lemon zest scattered over.