Wild garlic will shortly be coming to an end in Scotland so gather what you can when you’re out and about while it’s still here and put it to good use it in this one-pot dish, which is super quick and easy to make.
2 servings
Ingredients
2 x chicken breasts – cut into 4 pieces
1 x onion, sliced
100ml Madeira wine
Handful of picked wild garlic
1 x lemon – juice & zest
200ml double cream
Potato gnocchi – pre-cooked
Salt
Cracked black pepper
Cooking oil
Method
To begin, take a large frying pan with a small amount of oil and warm on a medium to high heat.
Season the chicken with a small amount of salt and sear in the pan on each side until golden brown.
Add the sliced onions and continue to cook until they are soft.
Add the Madeira wine and reduce this down until a glaze is left on the bottom of the pan. (You can use white wine also if Madeira unavailable.)
Next add the gnocchi, followed by the cream, wild garlic and lemon juice. Cook on a medium-low heat for around five to 10 minutes.
Ensure the chicken is cooked thoroughly and serve with cracked black pepper and the fresh lemon zest scattered over.
