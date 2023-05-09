The company pled guilty to health and safety breaches at Inverness Sheriff Court.

On 18 February 2020, Clive Hendry, a 58-year-old fish farm assistant manager at Mowi’s Ardintoul site, drowned after falling into the water from a Sea Cap feed barge access ladder during a boat transfer.

The accident happened during a transfer via a "touch and go" that would see the boat stop with one of its gates lined up with the Sea Cap’s ladder so that he could step through the gate onto the ladder.

Hendry stepped from the deck onto the ladder while the boat he was leaving was still moving forward and was crushed between the two vessels.

A fish farm technician on board the barge then tried to stop Hendry, already severely injured, from falling into the water by holding onto the back of his personal flotation device and oilskin jacket, but he slipped out of the flotation jacket and drowned in the waters of the loch.

Speaking after the sentencing, Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “Clive Hendry was much loved by his partner and a well-liked and respected man by friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Mowi Scotland Limited accepted liability and the Crown accepted their guilty plea to the contraventions of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

"Since this incident the company has introduced new risk assessments and has put into practice safe systems of work.

“Had these been in place at the time then Mr Hendry’s transfer from the Beinn na Cailleach to the Sea Cap would have taken place without incident and he would be alive today.

“Hopefully this incident should prompt other employers to consider their duties and that failing to keep their employees safe can have fatal consequences for which they will be held accountable.”

Last month Hendry's partner, of 28 years, Catriona Lockhart, gave an emotional address in Edinburgh on International Workers Day, as she laid a wreath in his honour. Her partner had worked for the company for 12 years, and, said Lockhart, “loved his beloved fish farm.”

Norwegian-owned Mowi is the biggest producer of salmon in Scotland and also the largest salmon producer in the world.

Lockhart said: “I learned that in the last five years had 18 boat transfer accidents and eight of them were crushing injuries going on and off the barge. Mowi Scotland had no marine safety management system for their fleet of 140 boats. There was no dedicated risk assessments. There was no marine manager – and the site manager and the area manager had no maritime experience. They did not conduct man overboard drills. Clive had no chance.”

She continued: “It angers me, it haunts me – that Clive could be saved if aquaculture laws were tightened. I’m here today to remember the dead and to fight like hell for the living. On 18th February 2020 my life ended when my best friend, my soul mate, my everything, walked out our kitchen door off to work to his beloved fish farm and he never came home alive.”

Lockhart also called for “justice and change in the aquaculture workplace”.

A damning report into the incident by the Marine Accidents Investigation Board, found that no effective safety management system had been in place. It pointed out that “the crew on board Beinn Na Caillich were not fully prepared to deal with the emergency situation” and “they had not conducted regular man-overboard recovery drills and were not familiar with the vessel’s recovery equipment.”

It also recommended that Mowi apply workboat code standards across its fleet and ensure “appropriate marine expertise to oversee its marine operations”.

Amongst the safety issues it highlighted was that company policy permitted employees not to fasten the crotch straps on their lifejackets – a policy which is contrary to best practiced and published guidance from the MCA and International Maritime Organisation.

“The assistant manager,” it said, “suffered severe crush injuries before he fell from the ladder into the water; however his cause of death was drowning. The assistant manager was wearing a lifejacket when he stepped from the boat. However, he slipped out of it as he fell from the ladder, with the result that he was unsupported in the water.”

It also blamed this culture on the rapid expansion of salmon farming, saying, "The sector’s safety management approach has struggled to keep pace with its organisational culture to deliver commercially, as illustrated by this accident. The disparity between aquaculture practices and traditional marine industries can be regarded as a strong contributory factor in this case.”