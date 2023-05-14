20 May-22 October. Entry from £8.50. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AG.

The V&A’s major retrospective of Dame Mary Quant will arrive at Kelvingrove Art Gallery next week. This will be the last chance to see the exhibition that features more than 100 garments, accessories, cosmetics and photographs from the V&A’s extensive collection.

glasgowlife.org.uk/museums

Construct

20 May-9 June. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

Construct brings together two Edinburgh-based artists – sculptor Elaine Allison and printmaker Chris Sleath. The exhibition showcases both artists’ interest in architecture and its influence on their artwork.

uprightgallery.com

Into the Woods

13 May-12 June. Entry free. Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1SR.

This exhibition of paintings from Anna Caro enters the mysterious silence of the forest, experiences the undercurrent of the trees’ power and explores the unknown in the darkness. Caro, an artist living and working in Edinburgh, is showcasing her scottishstorytellingcentre.online.red61.co.uk

Borrowed Gardens

13-27 May. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Kirkintilloch-born artist Christine McArthur responds intuitively to the world around her. In this latest exhibition, the Glasgow School of Art graduate works across all media and reveals art resulting from visits to Le Vieux Logis, The Dior Gardens, Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden, and many others.

scottish-gallery.co.uk/whats-on/borrowed-gardens

Nature Reflected

13-27 May. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Featuring five glass artists, Nature Reflected celebrates the natural world. It includes engraved work from Katherine Coleman and Nancy Sutcliffe, alongside lampwork by Emma Bourke and constructed sculptural pieces by Juli Bolanos-Durman and Choi Keeryong.

scottish-gallery.co.uk/whats-on/nature-reflected

The Knight Map of Glasgow: Tracing the Transformation

13-14 May. Entry free. New Glasgow Society, 1307 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8TL.

Glasgow City Heritage Trust presents this exhibition, which showcases its new map by artist Will Knight – “an incredibly detailed snapshot of modern day Glasgow” – as well as the 1864 “Bird’s Bird’s Eye View of Glasgow” created by illustrator Thomas Sulman. Visitors will be able to explore how the city has changed in the last 150 years and ponder what will happen in the future. Viewers can also discover the incredible detail on the Knight Map and learn about how it was created.

glasgowheritage.org.uk

Colourful Impressions – Solo Art Exhibition

13-30 May. Entry free. Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD.

An exhibition of florals and landscapes, Colourful Impressions comes from renowned Scottish artist Gillian Henshaw Set in the Gleneagles Townhouse in the heart of Edinburgh, around 30 paintings are on display inspired by Scottish flowers and the French countryside.

gillianhenshaw.com

Protest

13 May-20 August. Entry free. HUG Cafe, 17 Skirving Street, Glasgow, G41 3AB.

Protest is an exhibition of street collage from Fife-based artist Hazel Terry. The artist works in a variety of mediums but “has chosen a wee packet of tiny people to assist her in drawing attention to some of the major issues of our time”.

instagram.com/hugshawlands

100 years of Broadcasting in Scotland

13 May-30 September. Entry free. Museum of Communication, 131 High Street, Burntisland, KY3 9AA.

It’s been 100 years since broadcasting first began in Scotland. This exhibition celebrates the milestone anniversary of public broadcasting. The exhibition features famous Scottish radio and TV programmes illustrated by items from the museum’s collection. Visitors can relive moments in broadcasting history and events of the day. There is also a walk-in demonstration of television special effects and an illustration of how broadcasting has evolved into an art form.

museumofcommunication.org.uk

Outside + In Exhibition

15-20 May. Entry free. Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street, Leith, EH6 8RG.

This exciting exhibition showcases artwork and creations by Drill Hall artists and makers, which are on display at Out of the Blue Drill Hall. From paintings and illustrations to jewellery, it is a showcase of the talents and achievements of the residents at the Drill Hall. Works on display include drawings, abstract paintings and jewellery.

outoftheblue.org.uk/outside-in-exhibition

