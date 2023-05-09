Hi, I’m Jess, better known to a few as Just Jess Food! I moved to Glasgow in 2016 and never looked back.
Scotland and the people hold a special place in my heart and I’m lucky enough to call it my home. After starting my Instagram as just a hobby, showcasing my love of easy home cooking and travelling all over the world, the support of my Scottish following then enabled this to become my full-time job. I’m so honoured to be a regular feature in The Herald.
GLASCHU SUNDAY ROAST
I visited Glaschu while continuing my Scottish Sunday roast quest – and to say I was impressed is an understatement. I absolutely loved it. We ate from the market menu, which was £24 for two courses or £30 for three. The starters and overall presentation of each dish was simply excellent. I went for the chicken for my roast option, which was succulent and cooked to perfection. It arrived paired with seasonal vegetables and haggis stuffed Yorkshire puddings (need I say more?) but the star of the show for me were the roast potatoes.
Triple cooked and slow roasted each morning, these crispy golden balls of perfection deserved an article to themselves! The gravy was silky and sweet to the taste. The service was also excellent, all washed down with a gorgeous glass of Primitivo from their extensive wine selection and superb quality glassware. The ambience is more fine dining as opposed to a classic pub lunch, but I will be coming back here regularly. (Hopefully, they add an option for a side of cauliflower cheese next!)
32 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3A
https://glaschurestaurant.co.uk/
THE GLENEAGLES BIRNAM BRUNCH
This month I got to revisit a favourite place of mine, The Gleneagles Hotel for their Birnam Brunch. This includes a welcome cocktail, an all you can eat pasta station with a parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel, and a bottomless starter station: which includes oysters, langoustines, local smoked salmon, charcuterie, cheese boards, focaccia breads, you name it! You are also served some hot prawns and a Ceasar salad to your table, plus your a choice of a main dish (I went for the short rib and triple cooked chips).
Then, If that wasn’t enough, it’s time for the dessert tower of cute miniature sweet treats. You can also go up as many times as you like to the chocolate fountain, popcorn cart and pick’n’mix station. It’s a fantastic day out, with top-quality locally sourced food and a live singer. It would be perfect for an upcoming special occasion and feels like a day of pure luxury and indulgence. You can also enjoy the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel afterwards to walk off that bursting waistline!
Tip: Ask to sit in the glass terrace.
Every first Sunday of the month, £79 pp
Auchterarder PH3 1NF
