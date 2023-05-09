Comedian Jerry Sadowitz will return to the Edinburgh Fringe this summer after his show was abruptly cancelled in 2022.
Known for combining magic with controversial humour, the second of two planned gigs was cancelled due to concerns about its content.
The Scots-American comedian allegedly exposed himself during the first show, while the Pleasance Theatre said the material did “not align with our values".
Now though Mr Sadowitz will make a return to the Edinburgh Fringe, billing it as 'last year's show' in a nod to his cancellation.
Promoters said: "Regular Music is delighted to announce that the comedian and magician Jerry Sadowitz will make a return to the Edinburgh Fringe this year with a 3-night run at the Queen’s Hall.
"For those who did not get a chance to see his abruptly cancelled show last year… here’s a second chance!
"Will he adapt his show to accommodate the 'new normal'? Not a chance. In fact, for this year's fringe he says 'no more mister nice guy'!"
