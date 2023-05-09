Known for combining magic with controversial humour, the second of two planned gigs was cancelled due to concerns about its content.

The Scots-American comedian allegedly exposed himself during the first show, while the Pleasance Theatre said the material did “not align with our values".

Now though Mr Sadowitz will make a return to the Edinburgh Fringe, billing it as 'last year's show' in a nod to his cancellation.

Promoters said: "Regular Music is delighted to announce that the comedian and magician Jerry Sadowitz will make a return to the Edinburgh Fringe this year with a 3-night run at the Queen’s Hall.

"For those who did not get a chance to see his abruptly cancelled show last year… here’s a second chance!

"Will he adapt his show to accommodate the 'new normal'? Not a chance. In fact, for this year's fringe he says 'no more mister nice guy'!"