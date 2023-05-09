The Glasgow Times reports that police and an ambulance were called to Sauchiehall Street on Tuesday evening.

Nice N Sleazy was taped off as officers stood guard.

Now the force has revealed that they were called to a disturbance in the area.

One man has been injured while another has fled the area.

Officers are now trying to track him down.

A Police Spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, police received a report of a disturbance in Sauchiehall Street involving two men.

"One man has been injured and is being attended to by paramedics.

"The other man ran off. Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and establish the full circumstances of the incident."