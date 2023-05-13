Because of the tragic situation in the Ukraine, Liverpool is hosting this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Far from the razzmatazz of the Beatles’ city, here is the description of a song contest waged between two masters of the art on an early summer evening on the Firth of Clyde.

LESLEY DUNCAN

 

THE CONTEST

Blackbird and thrush

Work a shift system

On our TV aerial at dusk.

They’re running a Eurovision

Song Contest for two.

Which one gets my vote?

Blackie’s melody is plangent

And reflective, quite at odds

With the irascible chook

Who clatters in shrubberies

Or suicidally swoops in front

Of cars on country roads.

Thrush is the ebullient songster,

Rehearsing urgently his repertoire

Of gleeful notes and exhortations

To be a cheery Jo.

Which is the master?

Is speckled breast

A cut above the rest?

Or is golden beak

The vocal peak?

PS: (Full – not nul – points to both seemed a satisfying compromise.)