There are one or two half decent Chateauneuf Du Pape lookalikes coming out of Australia these days but in my humble opinion, the New World has yet to manage the subtle complexities of a classic Cotes Du Rhone.

Perhaps more than any of the other French classics that have been copied for years, the Cotes is unique. Fruity, earthy and spicy and definitely more to do with the terroir than anything else. I’ll keep an eye out but I can’t see a New World pretender to this throne any time soon.

Cotes Du Rhone, Chapoutier

Marc Chapoutier’s wines always impress, but his Cotes Du Rhone is the quintessential example of the style. A cool but inviting nose of red fruits and spice leading into an earthy, grown-up palate with a long finish. Cracking value.

Tesco £10

Cotes Du Rhone Reserve ‘Montjau’ Bio 2020

Oh, this is good. Ripe cherries and spice with hints of chocolate on the finish. A full-bodied style with refined tannins. A great food partner

Cockburns of Leith £12.99