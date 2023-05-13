I had to laugh a few years ago when one rather humorous new world producer came out with a wine called Goats Do Roam in a not so subtle reference to the Rhone Valley, but while the joke was good, the wine was less so, at least if you were hoping for a Cotes Du Rhone style.
There are one or two half decent Chateauneuf Du Pape lookalikes coming out of Australia these days but in my humble opinion, the New World has yet to manage the subtle complexities of a classic Cotes Du Rhone.
Perhaps more than any of the other French classics that have been copied for years, the Cotes is unique. Fruity, earthy and spicy and definitely more to do with the terroir than anything else. I’ll keep an eye out but I can’t see a New World pretender to this throne any time soon.
Cotes Du Rhone, Chapoutier
Marc Chapoutier’s wines always impress, but his Cotes Du Rhone is the quintessential example of the style. A cool but inviting nose of red fruits and spice leading into an earthy, grown-up palate with a long finish. Cracking value.
Tesco £10
Cotes Du Rhone Reserve ‘Montjau’ Bio 2020
Oh, this is good. Ripe cherries and spice with hints of chocolate on the finish. A full-bodied style with refined tannins. A great food partner
Cockburns of Leith £12.99
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here