Chef Nico Simeone and his team have created a new six-course tasting menu, titled A World of Imagination. Each dish plays on classic childhood games, sayings and nursery rhymes, combining nostalgia and innovation to create a menu that pushes the boundaries of flavour.

IG: @sixbynico

August House, Glasgow

August House is a day-to-night location that serves cocktails, tacos and small meals. The instagrammable venue provides an easy go-to space where guests can have fun at any time of day. The golden beetroot poke bowl with sushi rice, sesame soy sauce, roasted beets, lime and coriander, and the braised baby octopus with chorizo, black pudding and toasted bread, are both filling options.

IG: @augusthouseglasgow

Duck & Waffle, Edinburgh

The team here has introduced a specially curated two- or three-course set menu, priced at £23or £28. Choose from a variety of delicious items including Angus beef tartare, Atlantic prawn roll, porcini mushroom ravioli, roasted sea bass fillet or duck burger. Dessert? The irresistible cranachan waffle and the heavenly McVitie’s biscuit cheesecake are sure to satisfy any craving. Available Monday - Friday from 11:30AM - 6pm and Sundays 5pm - 11pm.

IG: @duckandwaffle

Malo, Glasgow

This Bothwell Street wine and negroni bar serves well-known and unusual wine alternatives from countries such as Romania, Georgia, Macedonia, Croatia and Armenia plus a menu that includes nine negroni varieties. So, whether you’re looking to expand your wine palate, have a good ol’ negroni, or simply a small Aperol Spritz, Malo is the place to be seen for a tipple in Glasgow right now!

IG: @maloglasgow