Martin Kennedy makes a compelling point when drawing parallels between the UK’s reliance on imports of both energy and food, warning that we can’t afford to be “held to ransom” when it comes to feeding ourselves. If painful grocery price inflation of 17.3 per cent as reported most recently by Kantar was keeping pace with energy inflation of more than 40%, we would be in a right pickle indeed.
There is also a good deal of merit in the NFU Scotland president’s arguments around the value placed on what we eat. Hard-pressed consumers are paying more, yet primary producers are still struggling to make a living.
Continuing tomorrow in The Herald 👇
The fragilities that have been exposed within the system have prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call an emergency food security summit at which he will meet next week with industry bosses to discuss the threats to the UK’s food supply alongside stubbornly high rates of inflation.
If part of the solution is to grow more locally, then a way must be found to ensure farmers make a sustainable return on their crops and livestock.
According to independent farming charity Sustain, there would be little impact on the retail price of many products if producers were paid more. Its research published at the end of last year suggests that even a doubling of farmgate prices would have minor effect because current rates of pay are so low.
READ MORE: Higher food prices 'baked in' as shoppers seek inflationary relief
Sustain calculated that a 480g block of mild cheddar priced at £2.50 in the supermarket generates a total profit of 3.5p. Of this, the retailer typically gets 2.5p and the processor receives 0.96p.
That leaves a profit of less than 0.05p for the farmer, in addition to primary production costs of £1.48.
Sustain found much the same to be true for beefburgers, bread, apples and carrots, with the apple grower getting the highest percentage return of 1% or 3p of profit on the sale of a 1kg bag priced at £2.20.
READ MORE: Spiralling food prices threaten our ultimate energy source
Former MI5 director-general Baroness Manningham-Buller warned recently that what some have described as the “existential crisis” in farming threatens the UK’s national security, arguing that the issues facing producers must be addressed to avoid future global shocks.
“We need to acknowledge that we should produce as much of our own food as we can, with due regard to sustainability, and be able to export what we can,” she told members of the National Farmers’ Union in November.
“Several people [have] said that [food security] was about just getting a secure line of food from somewhere else…I’ve interpreted it differently.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here