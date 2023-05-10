A GLASGOW-BOUND flight has been forced to do an emergency landing after an incident on board.

The Jet2 flight EXS3TH was flying from Palma de Mallorca on Wednesday when the crew issued a Squawk 7700.

This code is used to communicate on-flight emergencies and, depending on the nature and severity of the situation, crews may conduct checks before formally declaring an emergency.

Satellite images on plane-tracking apps show the plane turning east at Bolton and heading towards Manchester Airport.

 

 

The airline confirmed that a passenger had experienced a medical episode. 

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "The aircraft diverted to Manchester Airport due to a customer requiring medical attention."

Manchester Airport has been contacted.