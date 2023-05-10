The Jet2 flight EXS3TH was flying from Palma de Mallorca on Wednesday when the crew issued a Squawk 7700.

This code is used to communicate on-flight emergencies and, depending on the nature and severity of the situation, crews may conduct checks before formally declaring an emergency.

Satellite images on plane-tracking apps show the plane turning east at Bolton and heading towards Manchester Airport.

#realadsb Type: #B738 Tail: #GJZHT Callsign: #EXS3TH Icao: #4070E7 #squawk7700 • 45mi West of #EGCN Doncaster Sheffield, UK • pic.twitter.com/unxdhjkF0Z — Nikolay Klimchuk (@klimchuk) May 10, 2023

Looks like EXS3TH is diverting straight into Manchester Airport.. #AvGeek #aviation #ManchesterAirport pic.twitter.com/KpgR37DdvE — Lewis (@DarkSnipers117) May 10, 2023

The airline confirmed that a passenger had experienced a medical episode.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "The aircraft diverted to Manchester Airport due to a customer requiring medical attention."

Manchester Airport has been contacted.