The Met Office has put an alert in place for Dundee, Edinburgh and many other areas between 1pm and 8pm.

Driving conditions are likely to be affected, trains may be delayed and it's likely there will be some damage to buildings and structures.

The warning applies to Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian Council, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire.

The Met Office said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

"Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail."