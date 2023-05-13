Take, for example, Piers Morgan: Amol Rajan interviews (BBC2, Thursday). It is too late to be nominated this year, but in 2024 I expect it to sweep the board in the technical categories. Whoever managed to squeeze two of the biggest heads in journalism into the same frame deserves a Bafta and a medal.

Just a jest boys, said from a place of love and jealousy. The latter especially in Rajan’s case. Next week he interviews Woodward and Bernstein. He was excited enough about grilling Piers (“I’ve put in a lot of work”), so who knows how giddy he’ll be when he meets journalism’s Simon and Garfunkel (or is it Statler and Waldorf - oh that green-eyed monster).

Morgan was a tricky interviewee because he has the proverbial T-shirt in grilling folk. Rajan opted for the bold approach - “Are you a narcissist or what?” - which didn’t pay off. It is not possible to best Morgan in a brass neck contest.

We had an hour of tussling back and forth, cantering through Morgan’s highs (editor of a national newspaper at 28) and lows (walking out of GMB) and points in between. When Rajan did have the advantage he failed to press it home, as when he asked Morgan what he felt most guilty about. “Not a lot,” was the reply, and it was left there.

Rajan came nowhere near meeting Morgan’s criteria for a successful interview: making your guest cry. He would have needed thumbscrews for that.

First shown on BritBox in 2021, Irvine Welsh’s television drama debut Crime (ITVX/STV Player) received a bump up to a wider audience. I saw the first episode way back then and it wasn’t bad. Your usual maverick cop haunted by the past, etc, but a terrific cast, including Dougray Scott as the depressed DI, and Welsh’s trademark bleak as the grave humour, promised more.

Having now watched the whole series, the positives were still there, but over six hours they were stretched pretty thin. The story, the abduction and murder of a girl on her way to school, was too awful to bear for so long. Add to this ropey dialogue, less than credible twists, and some OTT performances, and Crime did not have its dramatic troubles to seek.

Still worth trying for Scott, but the best turn comes from Jamie Sives (Guilt) as a sleazeball cop. Guilt, finale next week, shows how high the bar is now set for Scottish crime drama. Here’s hoping Crime’s second series rises to the challenge. Between Bargain Hunt, Homes under the Hammer, Money for Nothing, The Bidding Room, Dickinson’s Real Deal, and now The Greatest Auction (Channel 4, Tuesday) you could be forgiven for thinking most of the UK spends its days buying stuff and flogging it on. From workshop of the world to one big car boot sale.

The Greatest Auction, true to its Channel 4 setting, is a cut above its cheap and cheerful daytime counterparts. The items for sale in the first episode included Buzzcocks memorabilia, a piece of wall said to be a Banksy, and a collection of pickled pig foetuses. What David Dickinson would have made of that last one I don’t know. There was more money at stake too, with the Banksy having a reserve price of £100,000.

To add tension the collectors and dealers sat wallet by wallet in a “mini arena”, like sages of ancient Rome, or the audience on Kilroy. I learned something as the hour went by (punk sells big, especially in LA, New York and Dallas), but unless it is your own money at stake it is not terribly exciting watching others bid. As for the programme title, I would have thought the greatest auctions were the ones where they bid on Picassos rather than jellied pigs.

The Coronation Concert (BBC1, Sunday) was a dreadful disappointment. Two hours of pop, opera, choirs, plus a guest appearance by Kermit and Miss Piggy, and all of it live. I was expecting an occasion to match It’s a Royal Knockout for sheer buttock-clenching awfulness, but everything went smoothly and some of it - the illuminated drones making the shapes of creatures in the night sky - was really rather good.

Yes, it was a guddle, and no, I could not have taken any more, but well done all. Blooming BBC types and their professionalism, giving us nothing to moan about the next day, who do they think they are?

Succession line of the week was Ronan trying to get Connor to drop out of the race for the presidency in exchange for an ambassadorship. Big brother fancied South Korea but Roman put him right. “Con, they are not going to put you anywhere with nukes.”