A boy is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Glasgow.
The incident happened around 5.55pm on Wednesday when the 13-year-old was struck by a red Toyoya Aygo car on Balmore Road.
Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children.
The road was closed off to traffic for around four hours to allow investigations to be carried out.
Road policing officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.
Sergeant Nicholas Twigg said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around this time and who witnessed the crash to contact us.
“We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a white lorry who we believe was in the area around the time of the incident and may be able to assist us.
“I would also ask anyone who was on the road at the time and who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3122 of 10 May, 2023.
