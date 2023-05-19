4 servings

Ingredients

800g Jersey royal potatoes – washed

1g Saffron strands 1 tsp.

Smoked paprika 100g

Unsalted butter

1 x Handful freshly chopped parsley

Salt for seasoning

Method

To begin take a medium sized pan and par cook the jersey royal potatoes, season the water slightly when cooking.

Once they are par cooked heat the butter in a frying pan or a small roasting tray on a medium heat and add the potatoes.

Scatter over the saffron and paprika and add slightly more butter if needed and continue cooking and basting until beautifully coloured all over. Finish with a generous covering of fresh parsley and pour over the remaining butter.

Perfect hot or cold.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend Instagram- @chef.g.townsend